    Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring

    Company News // October 17, 2017

    Singapore-based Pacific Radiance has commenced discussions with potential investors to raise fresh funds as part of the restructuring and has received expressions of interests from potential investors.

    To allow the group time to implement new funding as part of the restructuring, the company has reached an informal arrangement with major lenders to temporarily suspend certain debt obligations.

    The company intends to convene an informal meeting in the next several weeks with noteholders of Series 001 4.30% Notes due 2018 issued under the S$1,000,000,000 multicurrency debt issuance programme to update them.

