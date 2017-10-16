Wärtsilä gives Viking Princess hybrid energy system

Equipment & Technology

//

Wärtsilä has completed the installation of a hybrid energy system on board the offshore vessel Viking Princess.

The Norwegian vessel is now the first offshore supply vessel in which batteries reduce the number of generators aboard the ship.

The new energy storage solution will improve engine efficiency, generate fuel savings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Viking Princess completed sea trials and the system was handed over to customer Eidesvik Offshore on 9 October 2017.

Wärtsilä syas there are "significant potential savings" through improved engine efficiency, as the operating profile of supply vessels is highly variable.

"When using the energy storage system on board Viking Princess, the fuel saving potential can be up to 30 per cent in various operations and the CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to approximately 13–18 per cent per year, depending on operational conditions and requirements," said the company.

"Furthermore, the hybrid solution will provide a more optimal load on the engines, while the intervals between engine maintenance can be extended."

Viking Princess now runs on a combination of a battery pack for energy storage and three LNG-fuelled Wärtsilä engines. The new energy storage solution provides balancing energy to cover the demand peaks, resulting in a more stable load on the engines.

The technology is similar to that used in hybrid vehicles: it prevents the engine load from dipping, and uses the surplus to re-energise the battery, which can be charged as needed. Wärtsilä's remote monitoring and operational advisory services support the daily operation of the vessel ensuring efficient and optimised operations.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //

Wärtsilä gives Viking Princess hybrid energy system Equipment & Technology //

Subsea UK conference to examine latest underwater technology News //

SD Standard Drilling pics up two more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Petrofac deal sees Esvagt move further into UK market Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wärtsilä acquires Guidance Marine Company News //

Uptime claims first with TRL7 approval by Statoil Company News //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation embarks on hurricane salvage works Projects and Operations //

COSCO Shipping delivers Appomattox hull Projects and Operations //

Global Marine Systems acquires Fugro's trenching and cable lay business Company News //