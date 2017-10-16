Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP

Equipment & Technology

//

Kongsberg hasdeveloped what it describes as "an integrated solution for DP reference applications."

DPS i2 and DPS i4 are fully scalable and future-proof DP reference solutions that significantly improve operational efficiency and safety for high-precision applications.

The integrated solution has been in operation aboard Bourbon Arctic in Northern Norway for the past six months.

DPS i2 and DPS i4 utilise Kongsberg's motion gyro compass (MGCTM) and motion reference unit (MRUTM) technology. They offer an optimal integration of multi GNSS and inertial sensors, which ensures high availability and integrity of the accurate position data.

When choosing the DPS i2 or DPS i4 with MGC as the inertial sensor, customers benefit from a high-quality WheelMark gyro compass with no scheduled maintenance as an integral part of the solution, which can also serve other on-board systems with attitude data.

DPS i2 utilises GPS and GLONASS while DPS i4 adds Galileo and Beidou as supported GNSS systems. By combining its inertial technology with the latest multi-constellation GNSS technology, Kongbsger says it can provide a cost efficient and reliable position reference solution, where no additional augmentation service is required.

DPS i2 and DPS i4 are fully prepared to utilise differential corrections and SBAS services where required.

The flexible design of the new product line ensures a scalable and expandable reference solution that can adapt to the specific requirements of any vessel. For the more demanding applications, a combination of DPS i2, DPS i4 and MRU/MGC sensors will, in addition to increased redundancy and integrity, enable precise heading determination and spoofing detection capabilities. DPS i2 and DPS i4 may utilise existing or dedicated MGC or MRU sensors for the integration on board.

DPS i2 and DPS i4 have the same graphical user interface as the Kongsberg DPS series, which has been developed in close co-operation with experienced DP operators. The HMI (Human-Machine Interface) enables operators to assess the quality of their positioning quickly and effectively during operation. Multiple layers of information give the operator unmatched opportunities for a customised, operation-specific visual presentation.

