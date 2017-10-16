BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is responding to a report from LLOG Exploration Offshore LLC of an oil release from subsea infrastructure in 4,463ft water depth in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 40 miles southeast of Venice, Louisiana.

The offshore oil and gas operator, LLOG Exploration Offshore, LLC reported to BSEE that production from the field that flows through the subsea infrastructure is shut-in at this time. T

Release of oil has ceased. A sheen was observed and reported through the National Response Center. Monitoring of the residual sheen continues. No shoreline impacts have been reported. There are no reports of personnel injuries.

LLOG reported to BSEE that the volume of oil released is estimated to be in the range of 7,950 to 9,350 barrels.

LLOG has communicated to BSEE that there is no recoverable oil on surface. LLOG has also reported that two skimming vessels sourced from Clean Gulf Associates and Marine Spill Response Corporation are on location and are prepared to respond.

The location of the release has been identified. LLOG reported that through the use of a remotely-operated vehicle, a fracture was observed in a jumper pipe leading from Mississippi Canyon Block 209, Well No. 1 to a manifold located on the seafloor.

As a result of shutting in the well, the flow through the fracture in the pipe has ceased.

A BSEE engineer was on-site at LLOG’s incident command Thursday to verify the release location via the live feed from the ROV.

Two BSEE inspectors traveled offshore today to LLOG’s Delta House platform and have initiated BSEE’s investigation.

