Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara BasinEquipment & Technology // October 16, 2017
Spectrum has commenced a 6,000km multiclient 2D seismic survey covering the Ceara Basin within the Equatorial Margins of Northern Brazil, which contains sectors of the 15(th) licensing round.
Data is being acquired with a 12,000m streamer with continuous recording to enable extended recording lengths and high fold data to enable full interpretation from Moho to water bottom.
The data will be processed with PSTM, PSDM and Broadband products with first deliveries in Q1 2018.
Richie Miller, EVP Multi-Client Americas, said "When the survey is complete it will provide a continuous modern long-offset ten kilometer grid from the border with French Guiana to the eastern extent of the Potiguar Basin."
This survey is being carried out in partnership with BGP Marine.
More articles from this category