Oceaneering acquires reel drive system

Equipment & Technology

//

Oceaneering International has taken delivery of an 800-tonne safe working load reel drive system (RDS) from Maritime Developments (MDL).

The modular system will be used to deploy and retrieve subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines on the company’s new-built multi-service vessel, Ocean Evolution and joins Oceaneering’s global fleet of flex-lay equipment.

Rated for a dynamic working load of 1,300 tonnes, the RDS can handle 14m diameter reels weighing 800-tonnes under dynamic conditions.

The RDS – which can be configured to operate smaller and lighter loads for specific projects - can handle multiple reels, as well as skid fully loaded reels up and down a dedicated track system with integrated reel cradle and support grillage.

It comes with completely self-contained electric variable frequency drive package and an A60-rated fire-proof control cabin to conform with US coast guard requirements, as well as a Walk-About-Box (WAB) for complete flexibility of operator position.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //

Wärtsilä gives Viking Princess hybrid energy system Equipment & Technology //

Subsea UK conference to examine latest underwater technology News //

SD Standard Drilling pics up two more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Petrofac deal sees Esvagt move further into UK market Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wärtsilä acquires Guidance Marine Company News //

Uptime claims first with TRL7 approval by Statoil Company News //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation embarks on hurricane salvage works Projects and Operations //

COSCO Shipping delivers Appomattox hull Projects and Operations //

Global Marine Systems acquires Fugro's trenching and cable lay business Company News //