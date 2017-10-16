Oceaneering acquires reel drive system

Oceaneering acquires reel drive systemEquipment & Technology // October 16, 2017
Oceaneering International has taken delivery of an 800-tonne safe working load reel drive system (RDS) from Maritime Developments (MDL).
The modular system will be used to deploy and retrieve subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines on the company’s new-built multi-service vessel, Ocean Evolution and joins Oceaneering’s global fleet of flex-lay equipment.
Rated for a dynamic working load of 1,300 tonnes, the RDS can handle 14m diameter reels weighing 800-tonnes under dynamic conditions.
The RDS – which can be configured to operate smaller and lighter loads for specific projects - can handle multiple reels, as well as skid fully loaded reels up and down a dedicated track system with integrated reel cradle and support grillage.
It comes with completely self-contained electric variable frequency drive package and an A60-rated fire-proof control cabin to conform with US coast guard requirements, as well as a Walk-About-Box (WAB) for complete flexibility of operator position.
More articles from this category