Petrofac deal sees Esvagt move further into UK market

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Esvagt Cobra has been chartered to support the Kittiwake field in the UK sector from mid-October.

The agreement with Petrofac strengthens Esvagt's presence in the highly competitive UK production market.

Esvagt Cobra will be chartered to Petrofac Facilities Management Limited.

The contract is two years with the option for a further year.

"We are well represented in exploration in the UK but have wanted to expand our engagement in the production market for some time. Esvagt has been building a strong relationship with Petrofac’s exploration department for several years and we are pleased that this working relationship will now be extended into the production market,” the Danish company said.

