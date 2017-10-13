Subsea UK conference to examine latest underwater technology

﻿﻿The latest subsea technologies and adaptations developed in response to increasingly challenging market conditions will be among the topics under the spotlight at Subsea UK’s 2017 Underwater Vehicles Conference.

Formerly known as the Subsea UK ROV Conference, the event will welcome experts from across the industry to debate a range of subjects including the global cost challenges, sustainability and efficiency improvements, as well as market drivers and restraints.

Recent market research revealed that the underwater vehicle market is expected to grow significantly over the next five years, due to the increased demand for underwater robotics for survey and seabed mapping, offshore drilling, and pipeline inspection.

Sponsored by ROV service provider ROVOP, Tritech, Teledyne Marine, Omega Subsea and ROV Planet, the conference will take place on Tuesday 21st November at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Bringing together representatives from the UK and international growing underwater robotics community, the event will also look at new and innovative ways to reduce operating costs, as operators delve into deeper waters and the demand for enhanced ocean data increases.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, said: “The subsea landscape is constantly evolving and in order to keep up we must continue to push forward with radical new ideas and innovations. Technology is vital to the future of the UKCS and the increasingly diverse energy mix.

“Innovation is about making things simpler and more efficient in order to safely reduce costs. The actions we take now to ensure a healthy and sustainable future is what will shape our industry going forward. By providing a forum to share ideas, lessons learned and discuss the latest advances and potential initiatives we hope to encourage companies to work together, play to their strengths and get the much needed technologies off the ground.”

