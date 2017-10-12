COSCO Shipping delivers Appomattox hull

Projects and Operations

COSCO Shipping has delivered Shell’s Appomattox hull to Ingleside, Texas.

After nearly four years of working together with Shell Offshore in preparation for sail away from Geoje, South Korea, COSCO Shipping's vessel Xin Guang Hua delivered Shell’s 40,335 tonne unit to Ingleside on 5 October.

The Appomattox hull is the largest and heaviest cargo transported to date by COSCO’s fleet of semi-submersible heavy lift vessels.

