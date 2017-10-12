James Fisher Subsea Excavation embarks on hurricane salvage works

Subsea excavation specialist James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) is embarking on its 80th decommissioning/salvage job in the Gulf of Mexico.



The platform was destroyed during Hurricane Ike in 2008. The region has been hard-hit by hurricanes in the past decade and the recent extreme weather saw this project delayed for a number of weeks.



JFSE has deployed its T4000 spread which will clear the platform jacket to give access for rigging and removal before excavating around the rig’s legs to 18ft below the mud line to allow for the safe access of a diamond wire saw.



The T4000 has a small deck footprint, an output of 4000 litres per second and can easily manoeuvre around subsea structures. JFSE’s tools also create a ‘3 to 1’ slope for safe diver access. It is a powerful solution in a compact package.

JFSE recently designed, developed and implemented a patented internal jetting system which means its tools can now cut through soils up to 280+kPa which were previously considered too hard for M/CFE. This technology will benefit additional projects in the decommissioning/salvage sector.



JFSE’s non-contact M/CFE systems can perform deburial of pipelines and cables for inspection and repair, locate and uncover pipelines which have moved, correct free-spanning and lower existing pipelines to limit stress.

