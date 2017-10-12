Offshore Shipping Online

    Uptime claims first with TRL7 approval by Statoil

    Company News // October 12, 2017

    Uptime in Norway says its Uptime 23.4m active motion compensated gangway has achieved TRL 7, Statoil’s highest technology readiness level.

    During the approval process, the gangway was mounted on Island Offshore’s vessel Island Crown during a walk-to-work charter for Statoil.

    The charter was to undertake hook-up and commissioning of the unmanned wellhead platform Oseberg H for the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 development.
     
    Use of unmanned wellhead platforms is a new concept on the Norwegian continental shelf.
     
    Island Offshore started work on the charter in August 2017 and completed work there in October 2017.

    During the charter Island Crown connected to Oseberg H and provided continuous access and evacuation for personnel on the installation.  

