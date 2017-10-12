Wärtsilä acquires Guidance Marine

Wärtsilä acquires Guidance MarineCompany News // October 12, 2017
Wärtsilä has acquired Guidance Marine Limited, the privately owned company that specialises in sensor solutions for dynamic positioning and other vessel control systems, such as collision avoidance and remote control operations.
Wärtsilä said it is “deeply committed to providing technologies needed to enhance intelligent shipping, whereby digital solutions will greatly improve the efficiency, safety and profit-earning capabilities of its maritime customers.”
The company said the acquisition of Guidance Marine will enhance Wärtsilä’s capabilities in the area of situational awareness and near-field measurement, both essential for more intelligent vessel navigation.
“Guidance Marine's core competences are wide ranging and include the development of sophisticated positional measurement sensors and systems for high accuracy control applications. These competences complement our own activities in the fields of radar technology, navigation and dynamic positioning. By joining forces we can certainly further accelerate the introduction of solutions that will take shipping into a new era of efficiency,” said Wärtsilä Marine Solutions director, automation, navigation and communication, Maik Stoevhase.
“Joining forces with the Wärtsilä Corporation presents an exciting opportunity for Guidance Marine to work alongside a major player in the marine industry,” said Guidance Marine chief executive, Jan Grothusen. “We are committed to continue serving all our customers, whilst at the same time looking forward to bringing them faster access to new products and technologies. This partnership provides a significant step change in developing the future of maritime positioning and navigation where the integration of multi-modal sensor technologies is a key factor in the delivery of intelligent vessels.”
