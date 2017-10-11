VOS Stone chartered to VBMS

VOS Stone chartered to VBMSContracts, Tenders and Rates // October 11, 2017
Vroon Offshore says VOS Stone, a subsea-support/walk-to-work unit, has been awarded a contract by VBMS to support inter-array cabling operations at Arkona offshore windfarm from spring 2018.
In the summer of 2018, VOS Stone is due to engage in similar operations at the same windfarm in the context of E.ON’s commissioning operations.
VOS Stone was delivered by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding of China in July and is currently undergoing final outfitting works in The Netherlands, in readiness for North-Sea operations from November 2017.
Fitted with a 50 tonne active-heave-compensated crane, a motion-compensated gangway for offshore personnel transfers and holding SPS notation to accommodate up to 60 passengers, the unit is purpose built to deliver safe, versatile and efficient offshore logistics support.
