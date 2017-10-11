Osbit enters Chinese offshore wind market

Company News

//

Osbit Ltd has completed its first project in the Chinese offshore wind market, successfully delivering a bespoke MaXccess crew-transfer system.

The Northumberland-based company has delivered an improved T12 walk to work system, which will be installed on a 20m crew transfer vessel under construction by Aurora Yachts in Dalian, China.

The vessel will be deployed by the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of China’s top five power suppliers, as part of its Binhai wind farm projects.

Providing engineers with safe access to offshore wind turbines, the MaXccess T12 operates in 2m significant wave height conditions.

Assembled at Osbit’s 1,140m2 facility at Port of Blyth in North East England, the T12 will now be transported to the Dalian shipyard where it will be installed and commissioned on the vessel with the support of a team of Osbit engineers.

