    NIBC Bank and Rotterdam Port Fund support Safeway

    Company News // October 11, 2017

    NIBC Mezzanine & Equity Partners and Rotterdam Port Fund have reached agreement with the Van Aalst Group in The Netherrlands to participate as minority shareholder providing business-building capital for realisation of its growth plans.

    Van Aalst Group specialises in cargo handling systems and is the owner of the SafeWay motion-compensated offshore access system.

    With the new funds SafeWay, as part of the Van Aalst Group, is able to build a rental fleet of gangways for the international offshore oil, gas, wind and renewables industries.

    Series production of the gangways has already commenced. First deliveries are scheduled for Q1 2018.

