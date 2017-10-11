NIBC Bank and Rotterdam Port Fund support Safeway

NIBC Bank and Rotterdam Port Fund support SafewayCompany News // October 11, 2017
NIBC Mezzanine & Equity Partners and Rotterdam Port Fund have reached agreement with the Van Aalst Group in The Netherrlands to participate as minority shareholder providing business-building capital for realisation of its growth plans.
Van Aalst Group specialises in cargo handling systems and is the owner of the SafeWay motion-compensated offshore access system.
With the new funds SafeWay, as part of the Van Aalst Group, is able to build a rental fleet of gangways for the international offshore oil, gas, wind and renewables industries.
Series production of the gangways has already commenced. First deliveries are scheduled for Q1 2018.
