Fred Olsen offshore wind companies come together

Four well-known renewables firms have joined forces to create an operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider for offshore windfarm operators.

The Fred Olsen related companies – led by Fred Olsen Windcarrier and with Global Wind Service, Natural Power and ZephIR Lidar – have come together to offer the full range of their speciality services through a single contact point. The scope will include inspections, major component exchange, integrated service campaigns, blade repair, high voltage management, life extension, decommissioning and repowering.

This alliance means clients can source the complete range of O&M services through a single contracting body, which will reduce risk and management interfaces, simplify contracting and lower costs.

Fred Olsen Windcarrier’s Chief Executive Officer Even Larsen said: “Together we have the people, vessels and expertise required to ensure offshore wind owners maximise the generating potential of their plant.

“Clients will benefit from a single point of contact with a dedicated programme manager who has access to more than 1200 highly skilled employees, each working to the same vision and with the highest commitment to health and safety.

“The four companies have a wealth of compatible competencies that can now be accessed through a single entry point within Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.”

The joint initiative comes at a time when the O&M sector has emerged as a significant industry in its own right, accounting for approximately 25 per cent of a wind farm’s lifetime costs.

“With offshore wind capacity increasing in Europe and around the world, we recognised it was an opportune time to consolidate our complementary skills, shared industry commitment and previous cooperation”.

