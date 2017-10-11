Guidance Marine unveils new CyScan

Guidance Marine unveils new CyScanEquipment & Technology // October 11, 2017
Guidance Marine has introduced a new version of its laser position reference system CyScan, CyScan AS, which uses 'Absolute Signature' technology to resolve long-standing, common industry challenges with false reflections, and authenticates target detection.
"CyScan AS, when accompanied by the Absolute Signature Prism, is able to deliver levels of confidence previously unachievable in laser position reference sensor navigation," said the company. "An enhancement of the CyScan Mk4 sensor, the signature allows immediate and definitive elimination of clutter. The synergy between CyScan AS and the AS Prism redefines laser performance for DP operations."
AS signature recognition technology distinguishes between targets and false reflections such as high visibility workwear. The technology acquires the correct target in a cluttered environment and maintains Signature Lock throughout the duration of the operation.
The AS Dashboard user interface automatically identifies AS Prism targets, which reduces the workload of the DPO in identifying and selecting targets.
