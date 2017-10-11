Guidance Marine unveils new CyScan

Equipment & Technology

//

Guidance Marine has introduced a new version of its laser position reference system CyScan, CyScan AS, which uses 'Absolute Signature' technology to resolve long-standing, common industry challenges with false reflections, and authenticates target detection.

"CyScan AS, when accompanied by the Absolute Signature Prism, is able to deliver levels of confidence previously unachievable in laser position reference sensor navigation," said the company. "An enhancement of the CyScan Mk4 sensor, the signature allows immediate and definitive elimination of clutter. The synergy between CyScan AS and the AS Prism redefines laser performance for DP operations."

AS signature recognition technology distinguishes between targets and false reflections such as high visibility workwear. The technology acquires the correct target in a cluttered environment and maintains Signature Lock throughout the duration of the operation.

The AS Dashboard user interface automatically identifies AS Prism targets, which reduces the workload of the DPO in identifying and selecting targets.

More articles from this category

More news

Wärtsilä acquires Guidance Marine Company News //

Uptime claims first with TRL7 approval by Statoil Company News //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation embarks on hurricane salvage works Projects and Operations //

COSCO Shipping delivers Appomattox hull Projects and Operations //

Global Marine Systems acquires Fugro's trenching and cable lay business Company News //

Guidance Marine unveils new CyScan Equipment & Technology //

Fred Olsen offshore wind companies come together Company News //

NIBC Bank and Rotterdam Port Fund support Safeway Company News //

Osbit enters Chinese offshore wind market Company News //

VOS Stone chartered to VBMS Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DeepOcean completes inter-array capable installation on Race Bank Projects and Operations //

ASV Global and TerraSond complete first USV-supported cable survey Projects and Operations //

Ardmore Craig to design modular pipelay spread Equipment & Technology //

Swissco's judicial managers file update Company News //