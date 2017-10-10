Ampelmann enhances E1000

Equipment & Technology

//

Ampelmann, the offshore access solutions provider, has enhanced its E1000 gangway transfer system to speed up conversion from personnel gangway mode to cargo mode from at least ten minutes to less than one minute.

The E1000 motion compensated access system can transform from a gangway into a crane boom. It is 30m in length and is capable of safely transferring people and up to 1,000kg of cargo in rough sea states in wave heights up to 4.5m.

The enhanced, automated system now employs remote-controlled hydraulic pin pushers to fixate the gangway booms in less than one minute with a single button. To switch from cargo to personnel transfer mode, the crane hoisting cable is placed in a freewheel mode to allow the booms to telescope, significantly increasing the available working time. Pins were previously manually deployed and the entire conversion process took at least 10 minutes to complete.

Diederick Nierstrasz, Ampelmann’s offshore wind product development manager said: “Building on the success of the existing E1000, we recognised an opportunity to enhance the current system to reduce the time and physical effort taken to change the gangway work mode from personnel to cargo. With this safe and efficient innovation it now takes less than one minute. This is a huge time saving for our clients, resulting in a more efficent use of their valuable assets and increase of the overall project performance. This improvement will provide even greater operational efficiencies for our customers not only in offshore wind but also in the oil and gas industry where compensated lifting capacity is required.”

A total of four E1000 systems are currently being deployed, of which one by Siem Offshore Contractors on its vessels for inspection, maintenance and repair works on Germany’s first commercial offshore windfarm. Earlier this year, the gangway safely performed more than 12,000 people transfers and 7,000 cargo lifts between an offshore support vessel and the wind turbines over a ten-month period, leading to an extension of the original contract.

Ampelmann said future development of the E1000 will focus on increasing its lifting capacity.

More articles from this category

More news

DeepOcean completes inter-array capable installation on Race Bank Projects and Operations //

ASV Global and TerraSond complete first USV-supported cable survey Projects and Operations //

Ardmore Craig to design modular pipelay spread Equipment & Technology //

Swissco's judicial managers file update Company News //

Royal IHC acquires 50 per cent stake in Rotterdam Offshore Group News //

Ampelmann enhances E1000 Equipment & Technology //

Havyard Power & Systems changing its name Company News //

Krabbe joins Maersk Supply Service as CEO Company News //

Rovco joins NVIDIA Inception programme Company News //

Fifth Circuit restricts BSEE's enforcement authority Legislation and Procedures //

Boa IMR successful in Noryards court case Company News //

GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month Company News //

Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date Company News //