Royal IHC acquires 50 per cent stake in Rotterdam Offshore Group

News

//

Royal IHC has announced its acquisition of 50 per cent of the share capital of Rotterdam Offshore Group (ROG). The agreement will enable IHC to strengthen its ship repair and conversion capabilities with the addition of a dedicated facility in Rotterdam, which has uninterrupted access to open sea.

Rotterdam Offshore Group has a strong reputation in the worldwide maritime and offshore industry for dockside and on-site services. Located in Rotterdam, ROG has lay-by facilities for vessels up to 300m, heavy-lift crane capacity, a large yard area and a fully equipped workshop. The company has repeatedly facilitated conversion, ship repair and (de)mobilisation projects for some of the largest and most significant players in the offshore, dredging and maritime industries.

Royal IHC has a strong track record in designing and building vessels and equipment for the dredging, mining and offshore markets, and managing major renovations and ship repair projects all over the world.

By joining forces with ROG and using its dedicated facilities, Royal IHC will be able to further expand its services for complex renovations and conversions. The partnership enables ROG to offer its customers in the repair and maintenance sector access to the engineering, fabrication and mission equipment capabilities of Royal IHC.

The complementary competences of both companies result in full packages for conversions, (de-)mobilisations, and maintenance and repair for the whole spectrum of offshore, dredging and maritime vessels and equipment.

“Our focus at IHC is on maintaining long-term relationships with our customers,” said Executive Director of IHC Services Diederik van Rijn. “This acquisition strengthens our capabilities to serve those based in Europe. We currently see opportunities to better facilitate conversions of existing vessels and equipment that are currently laying idle due to the ongoing crisis in the market. In addition, we can offer our customers an attractive proposition as a repair and maintenance, and (de)mobilisation partner in the Rotterdam region.”

More articles from this category

More news

DeepOcean completes inter-array capable installation on Race Bank Projects and Operations //

ASV Global and TerraSond complete first USV-supported cable survey Projects and Operations //

Ardmore Craig to design modular pipelay spread Equipment & Technology //

Swissco's judicial managers file update Company News //

Royal IHC acquires 50 per cent stake in Rotterdam Offshore Group News //

Ampelmann enhances E1000 Equipment & Technology //

Havyard Power & Systems changing its name Company News //

Krabbe joins Maersk Supply Service as CEO Company News //

Rovco joins NVIDIA Inception programme Company News //

Fifth Circuit restricts BSEE's enforcement authority Legislation and Procedures //

Boa IMR successful in Noryards court case Company News //

GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month Company News //

Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date Company News //