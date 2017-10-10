Offshore Shipping Online

    Swissco's judicial managers file update

    Company News // October 10, 2017

    The Judicial Managers of Swissco Holdings Limited and its subsidiary Swissco Offshore (Pte) Ltd have confirmed that they have filed an update (the fourth update) in the High Court of Singapore.

    The update on the company's situation was filed on 6 October 2017.

    Creditors of the company may direct requests in writing for copies of the judicial managers other updates to the following address: One Raffles Quay, North Tower Level 18, Singapore 048583 or email: shu-hui.han@sg.ey.com.

    The Judicial Managers will continue to work with and engage creditors and stakeholders of the companyies and will make further updates as appropriate.

