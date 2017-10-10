Ardmore Craig to design modular pipelay spread

Ardmore Craig to design modular pipelay spreadEquipment & Technology // October 10, 2017
Ardmore Craig, the northeast of England-based design and consultancy business is pleased to announce receipt of a contract award for concept and detail design of a modular pipe-lay spread for an un-named customer.
The new system, deemed a disruptive technology, will be designed in co-operation with its client and the team’s advisors over the coming six months.
Based on the back of research & development activities undertaken by Ardmore Craig over the last few years the system aims to provide a wide range of functionality covering both lay activities and subsea handling maximising the cost effectiveness and benefits of the spread.
Director Andy Stevenson commented that the new award “confirmed the businesses approach to investing in R&D activities through the downturn in the O&G sector with it developing new ideas and concepts across a range of products and industries in which the company operates”.
The latest award follows the business' two hundredth commercial contract which was completed over the summer months and concerned modifications and supply of new designs for a subsea vehicle currently in use in the Asia Pacific region.
Separate to this, Ardmore Craig has established a partnership with an Aberdeen-based business allowing it to offer local project management, offshore survey and risk management services helping to widen the company’s offering and geographical presence.
