DeepOcean completes inter-array capable installation on Race Bank

DeepOcean has confirmed that all 91 inter array cables have been installed and that the base scope trenching operations are complete at Dong Energy’s Race Bank offshore windfarm.

The project, said to be Dong Energy’s most complex to date, is located at a challenging worksite with strong currents, shallow waters, widely varied seabed soils, and consistently strong winds.

DeepOcean was able to successfully complete the installation and burial of the 91 cables with an approximate overall length of 106km.

The scope also included route engineering, pre-lay grapnel runs, and cable protection system installation.

