Rovco joins NVIDIA Inception programme

Company News

//

UK-based subsea company Rovco has announced plans to take artificial intelligence (AI) to new depths after being selected to join the NVIDIA Inception programme.

Designed to nurture start-ups that are revolutionising industries with advances in AI and data science, the virtual incubator programme supports members overcome critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment.

Being selected by NVIDIA will see Rovco benefit from hardware grants, marketing support and training to aid the development of the firm’s range of underwater robotics and subsea inspection techniques.

Brian Allen, CEO of Rovco, said: "We are honoured to have been selected to join NVIDIA’s Inception Programme. It will allow us to accelerate the development of our underwater 3D visualisation and artificial intelligence services. It’s an opportunity for us to explore ideas and work with other innovators and engineers in a new way. ROV 3D photogrammetry and AI is at the core of what we do, so support from the largest GPU provider is very beneficial to us and our ongoing R&D efforts.”

With an expanding fleet of ROVs, from micro to large inspection vehicles, Rovco has resources required to provide inshore/offshore services and inspections worldwide.

More articles from this category

More news

DeepOcean completes inter-array capable installation on Race Bank Projects and Operations //

ASV Global and TerraSond complete first USV-supported cable survey Projects and Operations //

Ardmore Craig to design modular pipelay spread Equipment & Technology //

Swissco's judicial managers file update Company News //

Royal IHC acquires 50 per cent stake in Rotterdam Offshore Group News //

Ampelmann enhances E1000 Equipment & Technology //

Havyard Power & Systems changing its name Company News //

Krabbe joins Maersk Supply Service as CEO Company News //

Rovco joins NVIDIA Inception programme Company News //

Fifth Circuit restricts BSEE's enforcement authority Legislation and Procedures //

Boa IMR successful in Noryards court case Company News //

GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month Company News //

Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date Company News //