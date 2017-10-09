Rovco joins NVIDIA Inception programme

Rovco joins NVIDIA Inception programmeCompany News // October 9, 2017
UK-based subsea company Rovco has announced plans to take artificial intelligence (AI) to new depths after being selected to join the NVIDIA Inception programme.
Designed to nurture start-ups that are revolutionising industries with advances in AI and data science, the virtual incubator programme supports members overcome critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment.
Being selected by NVIDIA will see Rovco benefit from hardware grants, marketing support and training to aid the development of the firm’s range of underwater robotics and subsea inspection techniques.
Brian Allen, CEO of Rovco, said: "We are honoured to have been selected to join NVIDIA’s Inception Programme. It will allow us to accelerate the development of our underwater 3D visualisation and artificial intelligence services. It’s an opportunity for us to explore ideas and work with other innovators and engineers in a new way. ROV 3D photogrammetry and AI is at the core of what we do, so support from the largest GPU provider is very beneficial to us and our ongoing R&D efforts.”
With an expanding fleet of ROVs, from micro to large inspection vehicles, Rovco has resources required to provide inshore/offshore services and inspections worldwide.
More articles from this category