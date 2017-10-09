Krabbe joins Maersk Supply Service as CEO

Company News

//

Michael Krabbe is to join Maersk Supply Service as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 1 December 2017.

Mr Krabbe currently holds the position of CFO at Welltec and brings with him six years of senior finance management experience.

Prior to joining Welltec, Mr Krabbe worked at TDC and has worked in various management positions in finance.

“In addition to a strong track record from different finance positions throughout his career, Michael Krabbe brings a wealth of insight about the oil and gas industry," said the company's CEO Steen Karstensen.

More articles from this category

More news

DeepOcean completes inter-array capable installation on Race Bank Projects and Operations //

ASV Global and TerraSond complete first USV-supported cable survey Projects and Operations //

Ardmore Craig to design modular pipelay spread Equipment & Technology //

Swissco's judicial managers file update Company News //

Royal IHC acquires 50 per cent stake in Rotterdam Offshore Group News //

Ampelmann enhances E1000 Equipment & Technology //

Havyard Power & Systems changing its name Company News //

Krabbe joins Maersk Supply Service as CEO Company News //

Rovco joins NVIDIA Inception programme Company News //

Fifth Circuit restricts BSEE's enforcement authority Legislation and Procedures //

Boa IMR successful in Noryards court case Company News //

GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month Company News //

Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date Company News //