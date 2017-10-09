Krabbe joins Maersk Supply Service as CEO

Krabbe joins Maersk Supply Service as CEOCompany News // October 9, 2017
Michael Krabbe is to join Maersk Supply Service as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 1 December 2017.
Mr Krabbe currently holds the position of CFO at Welltec and brings with him six years of senior finance management experience.
Prior to joining Welltec, Mr Krabbe worked at TDC and has worked in various management positions in finance.
“In addition to a strong track record from different finance positions throughout his career, Michael Krabbe brings a wealth of insight about the oil and gas industry," said the company's CEO Steen Karstensen.
