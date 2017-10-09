Havyard Power & Systems changing its name

Havyard Power & Systems changing its nameCompany News // October 9, 2017
Havyard in Norway is merging all of its products in the power, automation and navigation segments into a joint business to be called Norwegian Electric Systems.
As part of this change, Havyard Power & Systems is also changing its name to Norwegian Control Systems AS (NCS).
The company was established in 2007 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The new business, which comprises Norwegian Electric Systems and Norwegian Control Systems, will have a set of products that complement each other and deliver complete systems from bridges to propellers.
The company has also established a branch in Egersund, in addition to Bergen and Ålesund. The new site will be its primarily location for product development.
More articles from this category