    Tax reform proposal 'will support energy dominance'

    News // October 6, 2017

    The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has issued a statement about Republican tax plans.

    NOIA President Randall Luthi issued the following statement after Congressional Republicans released their tax reform plan.

    “Today’s tax reform proposal put forward by House and Senate Republicans is another breath of fresh air for US businesses and workers. 

    "When combined with the Trump administration’s drive for energy dominance, we are beginning to see a coherent and comprehensive strategy to drive American business competitiveness at home and to challenge our competition globally. 

    "No one competes more in the global marketplace than the US energy industries. Creating a fairer and more competitive tax system will help bring more jobs, more investment and more opportunity to America’s energy industries, whether producing wind, oil or natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico, the Arctic or the Atlantic.”

