Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date

Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity dateCompany News // October 6, 2017
Subsea 7 says its US$700 million 1.0% Convertible Bond Issue 2012/2017 with ISIN Number 001 066 116 8 has reached final maturity.
The company has cancelled bonds with an aggregate nominal value of US$342 million.
The bonds were held by the company as a result of previous bond repurchases.
The remaining outstanding bonds with an aggregate nominal value of US$358 million have been redeemed fully for cash.
