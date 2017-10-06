Offshore Shipping Online

    Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date

    Company News // October 6, 2017

    Subsea 7 says its US$700 million 1.0% Convertible Bond Issue 2012/2017 with ISIN Number 001 066 116 8 has reached final maturity.

    The company has cancelled bonds with an aggregate nominal value of US$342 million.

    The bonds were held by the company as a result of previous bond repurchases.

    The remaining outstanding bonds with an aggregate nominal value of US$358 million have been redeemed fully for cash.

