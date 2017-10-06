GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month

GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this monthCompany News // October 6, 2017
GulfMark Offshore is expected to exit Chapter 11 by the end of October.
DNB is providing US$125 million of exit financing. Breakwater Capital is providing US$100 million.
The company's new board includes: Quintin Kneen, President and CEO; Louis Raspino (Pride International); Kenneth Traub (Raging Capital); Scott McCarty (Q Investments); Eugene Davis (Pirinate Consulting); and Dominic Di Piero (Newport Capital).
