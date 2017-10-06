GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month

Company News

//

GulfMark Offshore is expected to exit Chapter 11 by the end of October.

DNB is providing US$125 million of exit financing. Breakwater Capital is providing US$100 million.

The company's new board includes: Quintin Kneen, President and CEO; Louis Raspino (Pride International); Kenneth Traub (Raging Capital); Scott McCarty (Q Investments); Eugene Davis (Pirinate Consulting); and Dominic Di Piero (Newport Capital).

More articles from this category

More news

GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month Company News //

Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date Company News //

IMCA revises subsea metrology guidance Publications //

Bibby Marine Services's CEO to retire Company News //

MPI Offshore bags Triton Knoll windfarm job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ampelmann unveils access gangway for smaller craft Equipment & Technology //

SMD bags contract for cable lay equipment Equipment & Technology //

First Havyard 843 built in Brazil completed Yard News //

Seacroft introduces safety zone management assurance for offshore installations Company News //

M2 Susbea secures Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal Company News //

Ark Shipping takes delivery of AHTS for Caspian operations Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater warrants to start trading on NYSE Company News //