First Havyard 843 built in Brazil completed
// October 5, 2017
Havyard Group in Norway says the first Havyard 843 anchor handler of a batch of four ordered in 2014 by Grupo CBO has been completed.
A naming ceremony for the vessel, Bossa Nova, was held in Itajai, Brazil on Wednesday 4 October, at Oceana Shipyard.
