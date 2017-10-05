First Havyard 843 built in Brazil completed

Havyard Group in Norway says the first Havyard 843 anchor handler of a batch of four ordered in 2014 by Grupo CBO has been completed.

A naming ceremony for the vessel, Bossa Nova, was held in Itajai, Brazil on Wednesday 4 October, at Oceana Shipyard.

