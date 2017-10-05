Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    First Havyard 843 built in Brazil completed

    Yard News // October 5, 2017

    Havyard Group in Norway says the first Havyard 843 anchor handler of a batch of four ordered in 2014 by Grupo CBO has been completed.

    A naming ceremony for the vessel, Bossa Nova, was held in Itajai, Brazil on Wednesday 4 October, at Oceana Shipyard.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers