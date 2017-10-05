SMD bags contract for cable lay equipment

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) in the UK has been awarded a contract by Kokusai Cable Ship Co (KCS) for the design and manufacture of cable lay equipment and a plough A-frame, to be installed on KCS’s new purpose-built cable laying vessel.



SMD will produce two self-fleeting drum cable engines, complete with an integrated control system, at their facilities in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.

The company’s dedicated deck equipment business unit will undertake the project as specialists in the design and manufacture of cable handling solutions, launch and recovery systems and winch packages.



Delivery of the equipment will take place in mid-2018 to Port Colombo in Sri Lanka.

SMD’s scope of supply includes the two electrically-driven self fleeting drum cable engines, draw-off/hold-back engines, electric drive and control system, deck and bridge console, two cable transporters, and the latest cable management software.

In addition, SMD will supply a 50te SWL A-Frame for plough operations.





