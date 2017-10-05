Ampelmann unveils access gangway for smaller craft

Equipment & Technology

//

Ampelmann has teamed up with Seaqualize, a motion technology specialist, to develop a new version of its offshore access system for smaller vessels, such as crewboats.

The Ampelmann S-type motion compensated offshore access systems is designed specifically for integration into large, high speed vessels such as those involved in crew change operations.

It is designed to compensate for the sometimes challenging motion characteristics of these vessels when in dynamic positioning (DP) mode alongside a platform. This is combined with a significant reduction in power requirement and weight of the gangway itself such that has made it possible to install it on small vessels.

The solution that Ampelmann has developed incorporates heave compensation technology from Seaqualize. This patented technology engages the non-linear force of a gas spring to create an easily adjustable counterbalance, enabling balanced heave compensation. Numerical and scale models have demonstrated the energy efficiency of luffing can be increased to more than 90%.

Ampelmann’s commercial manager Wiebe Jan Emsbroek said “The crew change market requires a lightweight transfer system which enables safe and cost-effective alternative to other crew change methods, such as helicopters.

“Integrating balanced heave compensation technology into the S-type will offer a huge energy saving of up to 50% compared to our current gangways. It utilises electric actuators opposed to conventional hydraulics, which results in reduced fuel consumption for the vessel and significant overall project savings.”

Production is due to start on the S-type in early 2018. In total, claims Ampelmann, the cost of operators using the system on a Crewboat will be around 30% cheaper than helicopters.

More articles from this category

More news

GulfMark Offshore expected to emerge from bankruptcy this month Company News //

Subsea 7 bond reaches maturity date Company News //

IMCA revises subsea metrology guidance Publications //

Bibby Marine Services's CEO to retire Company News //

MPI Offshore bags Triton Knoll windfarm job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ampelmann unveils access gangway for smaller craft Equipment & Technology //

SMD bags contract for cable lay equipment Equipment & Technology //

First Havyard 843 built in Brazil completed Yard News //

Seacroft introduces safety zone management assurance for offshore installations Company News //

M2 Susbea secures Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal Company News //

Ark Shipping takes delivery of AHTS for Caspian operations Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater warrants to start trading on NYSE Company News //