    MPI Offshore bags Triton Knoll windfarm job

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 5, 2017

    MPI Offshore Ltd has been confirmed as preferred supplier for the transportation and installation of foundations and offshore substations for the Triton Knoll offshore windfarm.

    The company is one of a number of UK firms announced as preferred suppliers to the project, demonstrating Triton Knoll’s commitment to providing UK value across both the supply chain and in terms of low cost energy for consumers.

    MPI will install a total of 92 monopile foundations and transition pieces, and two offshore substations in an all-weather inclusive turnkey operation. Additional scope includes the engineering, project management, quayside logistics and scour protection installation. MPI Discovery will lift, transport and install all the foundations.

