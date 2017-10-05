Bibby Marine Services's CEO to retire

Stephen Blaikie, CEO at Bibby Marine Services, is to retire from the company.

“After 12 great years working for the Bibby Line Group and having successfully delivered our new SOV Bibby WaveMaster 1 and secured the first two contracts, I will retire at the end of November," he said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working in various Bibby businesses, firstly in Bibby Maritime with the Accommodation Barges, and subsequently leading the acquisition of what is now Bibby HydroMap and working in that business for almost two years helping it expand.

"The last three years have been spent creating and building our new venture, Bibby Marine Services, which has the real potential to be a great new business for the Bibby Line Group. I will be succeeded by Stephen Bolton, currently Commercial Director, who joined the company in March 2016."

