Tidewater warrants to start trading on NYSE

Tidewater warrants to start trading on NYSECompany News // October 4, 2017
Tidewater in the US says it has notified the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of its intent to list its Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants with CUSIP numbers 88642R 117 and 88642R 125, respectively, on NYSE.
The Series A Warrants will have the ticker symbol TDW WS.A and the Series B Warrants will have the ticker symbol TDW WS.B.
Trading is expected to commence on 5 October 2017, subject to compliance at that time with applicable NYSE listing standards.
The Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants were issued to holders of Tidewater's pre-emergence common stock upon the company's emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization in accordance with the company's second Amended Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization.
