M2 Susbea secures Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal

Company News

//

M² Subsea,a provider of ROV services, has secured its first contract award valued at in excess of £1 million.

The project will see the firm supplying the vessel Go Electra, ROVs and personnel to support survey work on the world’s longest subsea pipeline system.

The company, which has bases in Aberdeen and Houston, has been sub-contracted by Next Geosolutions, an independent geoscience and engineering service provider, to deliver the campaign in the Baltic Sea for the Nord Stream 2 project.

Next Geosolutions was appointed to carry out unexploded ordnance identification (UXO) surveys on the two new pipelines.

The campaign for Nord Stream 2, an extension of the world’s longest pipeline, will be undertaken in an area noted for munitions discoveries following the end of World War II.

To support the 90-day project on the Nord Stream 2, M² Subsea has signed its first charter agreement for the multipurpose support vessel Go Electra, which recently successfully completed its first five-year class inspection.

The scope of work will be project managed from Aberdeen and will see the MSV deployed from Hanko in Finland, and supported by 15 of M² Subsea’s personnel who will carry out the UXO identification work utilizing a Triton XLX 2 Work Class ROV and a Mohican 5 observation/inspection class ROV from the firm’s fleet of 28 assets.

More articles from this category

More news

Seacroft introduces safety zone management assurance for offshore installations Company News //

M2 Susbea secures Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal Company News //

Ark Shipping takes delivery of AHTS for Caspian operations Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater warrants to start trading on NYSE Company News //

Swiber's judicial managers seek more time Company News //

Sentinel Marine in accreditation first Company News //

Oceanteam to supply turntable/barge combo Equipment & Technology //

Jan De Nul Group prepares for NASR 2 cable installation Projects and Operations //

DNV GL type approval for targetless position reference sensor Equipment & Technology //

Anchor demonstrates extreme holding power in very hard soils Equipment & Technology //

Corvus ESS selected for Havila vessels Equipment & Technology //

Subsea alliance bags Ophir LNG deal News //

CGG creditors fall into line with Chapter II plan News //