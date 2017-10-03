Jan De Nul Group prepares for NASR 2 cable installation

Projects and Operations

//

Having been awarded a contract in December 2016 by Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jan De Nul Group says preparations for the subsea cable-laying work for ADMA-OPCO’s NASR Full Field Development Package 2 project off the coast of Abu Dhabi in the Arabian Gulf are in full swing.

The preparations are lead from Jan De Nul Group’s office in Abu Dhabi by a dedicated team of project management and project engineers.

The offshore work scope involves installation of three 132kV subsea power cables and ten 11kV subsea power cables, totaling over 200km of cable.

Jan De Nul Group is mobilizing its cable laying vessel Isaac Newton to undertake the loading, transport and laying of the cables.

Thanks to its large carrying capacity, Isaac Newton is able to install all 200km of cables in two trips only. The first cable sections will be loaded at Nexans’ facilities in Norway by 10 October 2017.

The cable protection works, which comprise of pre- and post-lay mattress installation, post-lay trenching and subsea gravel installation, will be undertaken by Jan De Nul Group’s multipurpose vessel Daniel Bernoulli. This will be the first project for Daniel Bernoulli, following its recent delivery from the shipyard in China.

The cable routes will cross existing assets at more than 50 locations, involving installation of approximately 700 concrete mattresses. About 60km of the cable routes require burial, of which a substantial portion goes into calcarenite rock.

All offshore works are due to be executed between the fourth quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2018.



