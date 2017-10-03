Oceanteam to supply turntable/barge combo

Oceanteam to supply turntable/barge comboEquipment & Technology // October 3, 2017
Oceanteam Solutions has signed a contract regarding the supply of a 5,300 tonne turntable, a loading tower and auxiliary equipment on a barge, for the storage and multiple loadouts of subsea cables in the Netherlands.
The company will also provide a professional cable handling crew that will assist during the cable loadouts.
For this newly awarded project, four cables will be delivered and spooled onto the turntable which is mobilised on a barge at the client's premises.
"In this wa," said Oceanteam, "we are providing the client with a one-stop shop service by supplying the barge, storage equipment and cable handling crew in one package."
Earlier this year, Oceanteam successfully completed a project comprised of cable splicing, storage and multiple loadouts with its own 4,000 tonne and 2,000 tonne turntables for the same client.
