    Swiber's judicial managers seek more time

    Company News // October 3, 2017

    The Board of Directors of Swiber Holdings Limited, at which Judicial Managers were appointed, says the Judicial Managers have filed applications for an extension until 31 March 2018 to, inter alia, send to creditors a statement of proposals and summon a creditors’ meeting under sections 227M and 227N of the Companies Act (Cap 50).

    The Judicial Managers are also seeking an extension of the judicial management period to 31 October 2018.

    The Applications are to be heard at 10am on 13 October 2017 at Chamber 5F of the Singapore High Court.

