Royal IHC confirms contract for Subsea 7 reel lay vessel

Yard News

//

Royal IHC has confirmed that it has signed a contract with Subsea 7 for the design and build of a new reel lay vessel. The vessel will be capable of installing complex rigid flowlines including pipe-in-pipe systems.

The shipbuilder said that, in close cooperation with Subsea 7, IHC has incorporated several innovative features to make this "the most technologically advanced vessel to date."

The vessel’s compact dimensions are facilitated by the creative positioning of its three engine rooms and main reel, efficient use of the superstructure, and low-profile pipelay ramp. The smart use of space opens a large aft working deck, whilst the optimised mass distribution minimises the ballast water requirement.

With model tank testing already having been performed, Subsea 7 can be confident that it will receive a vessel from IHC that excels in performance, both in transit and in DP conditions, and provides maximum comfort for the crew.

The design of the reel lay system focuses on operational efficiency and flexibility, alongside crew safety. The twin tensioner pipelay ramp tilts to allow pipeline installation from shallow waters to depths of up to 3,000m.

The large multi-level workstation optimises the efficiency of operations in and around the firing line, whilst a fixed auxiliary reel, recessed into the main deck, gives payload flexibility.

Delivery of the vessel is planned for early 2020.

Dave Vander Heyde, CEO Royal IHC, said "Based on the ratio between top pipe tension and payload to displacement, this will be one of the most cost effective vessels to enter the market.”

More articles from this category

More news

Swiber's judicial managers seek more time Company News //

Sentinel Marine in accreditation first Company News //

Oceanteam to supply turntable/barge combo Equipment & Technology //

Jan De Nul Group prepares for NASR 2 cable installation Projects and Operations //

DNV GL type approval for targetless position reference sensor Equipment & Technology //

Anchor demonstrates extreme holding power in very hard soils Equipment & Technology //

Corvus ESS selected for Havila vessels Equipment & Technology //

Subsea alliance bags Ophir LNG deal News //

CGG creditors fall into line with Chapter II plan News //

Royal IHC confirms contract for Subsea 7 reel lay vessel Yard News //

CGG completes first full-scale TopSeis survey Projects and Operations //

TechnipFMC awarded contract for the Peregrino Phase II Company News //

N-Sea opens German office Company News //