CGG creditors fall into line with Chapter II plan

CGG creditors fall into line with Chapter II planNews // October 2, 2017
CGG says all creditor classes entitled to vote on the company's Chapter 11 plan proposed in the Chapter 11 cases commenced on 14 June 2017 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York by CGG SA’s 14 main foreign, direct and indirect subsidiaries, each a borrower or guarantor in respect of CGG Group’s funded financial indebtedness, have accepted the plan overwhelmingly.
Specifically, all holders who have cast ballots in respect of the Secured Loans, and 97.14% in number and 97.96% in amount of those casting ballots in respect of the Senior Notes, voted in favour of the plan.
