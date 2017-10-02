Corvus ESS selected for Havila vessels

Equipment & Technology

//

Corvus Energy has been selected as the supplier of lithium ion-based energy storage systems (ESS) for two platform supply vessels (PSVs) being retrofitted with hybrid power systems.

The Orca Energy ESS from Corvus will supply electrical power to each PSVs propulsion system electrical network to enable environmentally-friendly and lower cost operations.

The two Havila-owned vessels are part of a larger group of PSVs that were awarded long-term charter contracts by Statoil, under the condition that they convert to hybrid power operations using batteries.

Havila Foresight and Havila Charisma will each be fitted with a 1,000 kWh Orca Energy ESS from Corvus, supported in part by the Norwegian NOx fund.

With these two additional vessels, this now makes six vessels awarded to Corvus, under charter by Statoil.

The hybridization of these two vessels is part of Statoil’s ambition of being a leading company in carbon-efficient oil and gas production. Statoil is focusing on reducing emissions from their logistics activities and has mandated that all new charters shall utilize energy storage systems during all aspects of the PSVs operation, particularly during dynamic positioning and harbour operations where fuel consumption and emissions will be significantly reduced. Equally important to the ship owners and Statoil, the ESS will increase safety through provision of spinning reserve for improved response time as well as increased redundancy.

More articles from this category

More news

Swiber's judicial managers seek more time Company News //

Sentinel Marine in accreditation first Company News //

Oceanteam to supply turntable/barge combo Equipment & Technology //

Jan De Nul Group prepares for NASR 2 cable installation Projects and Operations //

DNV GL type approval for targetless position reference sensor Equipment & Technology //

Anchor demonstrates extreme holding power in very hard soils Equipment & Technology //

Corvus ESS selected for Havila vessels Equipment & Technology //

Subsea alliance bags Ophir LNG deal News //

CGG creditors fall into line with Chapter II plan News //

Royal IHC confirms contract for Subsea 7 reel lay vessel Yard News //

CGG completes first full-scale TopSeis survey Projects and Operations //

TechnipFMC awarded contract for the Peregrino Phase II Company News //

N-Sea opens German office Company News //