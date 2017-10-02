DNV GL type approval for targetless position reference sensor

DNV GL type approval for targetless position reference sensorEquipment & Technology // October 2, 2017
Guidance Marine says the RangeGuard Position Reference System has received DNV GL type approval (Certificate No: TAA00001E4).
"Combining RangeGuard with our Monopole DP software it is the only local position reference sensor that does not need physically installed targets for it to operate," said the company.
Designed specifically for wind farm walk-to-work applications, RangeGuard system is classified as an independent position reference sensor. Using radar technology, it eliminates any risk of false reflections and walk–off incidents that can occur with traditional laser reference sensors.
RangeGuard uses the monopole as the target which means that the wind farm operators do not need to install and maintain any reflective targets. Vessels can operate independently without having to rely on reflectors.
Although there are no physical targets, the inputs to the DP system are exactly the same format as other local position reference sensors - any DP system that accepts laser and radar local position reference sensors can also accept the RangeGuard Position Reference System.
More articles from this category