Topaz opts for Orange 'Maritime Connect' solution

Topaz opts for Orange 'Maritime Connect' solutionEquipment & Technology // September 29, 2017
Topaz Energy and Marine has signed an agreement with Orange Business Services for a Maritime Connect solution that connects its fleet at sea and supports the corporate network.
Orange claims that the integrated communications platform will increase the efficiency of its fleet, lower costs and improve onboard experience.
Under a three-year agreement Orange is initially connecting 39 vessels from the Topaz fleet, and by the end of 2018, Orange will roll out Maritime Connect across the entire fleet of more than 110 vessels.
The Orange Maritime Connect platform incorporates multiple connections including VSAT, L-Band terminals, 3G/4G and Wi-Fi. It routes traffic depending on the availability of the link and with the appropriate quality of service.
