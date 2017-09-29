Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Topaz opts for Orange 'Maritime Connect' solution

    Equipment & Technology // September 29, 2017

    Topaz Energy and Marine has signed an agreement with Orange Business Services for a Maritime Connect solution that connects its fleet at sea and supports the corporate network.

    Orange claims that the integrated communications platform will increase the efficiency of its  fleet, lower costs and improve onboard experience.
     
    Under a three-year agreement Orange is initially connecting 39 vessels from the Topaz fleet, and by the end of 2018, Orange will roll out Maritime Connect across the entire fleet of more than 110 vessels.
     
    The Orange Maritime Connect platform incorporates multiple connections including VSAT, L-Band terminals, 3G/4G and Wi-Fi. It routes traffic depending on the availability of the link and with the appropriate quality of service.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers