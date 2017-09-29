Topaz opts for Orange 'Maritime Connect' solution

Equipment & Technology

//

Topaz Energy and Marine has signed an agreement with Orange Business Services for a Maritime Connect solution that connects its fleet at sea and supports the corporate network.

Orange claims that the integrated communications platform will increase the efficiency of its fleet, lower costs and improve onboard experience.



Under a three-year agreement Orange is initially connecting 39 vessels from the Topaz fleet, and by the end of 2018, Orange will roll out Maritime Connect across the entire fleet of more than 110 vessels.



The Orange Maritime Connect platform incorporates multiple connections including VSAT, L-Band terminals, 3G/4G and Wi-Fi. It routes traffic depending on the availability of the link and with the appropriate quality of service.

More articles from this category

More news

CGG completes first full-scale TopSeis survey Projects and Operations //

TechnipFMC awarded contract for the Peregrino Phase II Company News //

N-Sea opens German office Company News //

Royston expands monitoring team Company News //

Ezion rejects bondholder claims about share redemption Company News //

ABS approves self-elevating well services unit Vessel & ROV News //

Eidesvik bags offshore wind deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CGG completes Perdido survey Projects and Operations //

Sparrows Group secures three-year contract with Total in Angola Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Applanix unveils POSPac Cloud for mobile mapping Equipment & Technology //

Q7000 to start sea trials Vessel & ROV News //

Key role for Jan de Nul in Canadian cable project Projects and Operations //