TechnipFMC awarded contract for the Peregrino Phase II

TechnipFMC has been awarded by an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Statoil covering execution of the subsea pipeline connection for the new production platform in Peregrino Phase II Project, located in Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The new fixed platform will be connected by the in-field lines to the existing platform.

TechnipFMC will be responsible for engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the rigid pipelines, flexible lines and the required subsea equipment.

The company will leverage local capabilities as well as the global state of the art pipelay fleet for the offshore campaign, which is scheduled to start in 2019.

