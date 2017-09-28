ABS approves self-elevating well services unit

Vessel & ROV News

//

ABS has approved the design and certified the cantilever system for the self-elevating support vessel GMS Evolution, which was delivered in May 2017.

Said to be an industry first, GMS Evolution is fitted with a removable skidding cantilever system, installed with a well workover unit designed in partnership with Dwellop AS.

The novel removable cantilever system provides an efficient and versatile vessel for well services, according to GMS.

The innovative combination of a self-propelled jack-up with a removable cantilever and workover unit is not only the first to achieve ABS SEU certification, but also the first mobile offshore drilling unit of its kind in the industry.

In addition to the workover unit, which can be skidded over a platform or subsea well, GMS Evolution has a self-propelled speed of more than 8 knots, DP2 positioning, accommodation for 150 personnel and multi cranes including one of 200 tonnes capacity.

“Our new cantilever system will give clients a range of options in the way they use our barges to service their offshore assets. This system offers cost-effective solutions for work that has traditionally been performed by more expensive non-propelled drilling rigs,” said GMS CEO Duncan Anderson.

Mr Anderson said he believes that has "opened up a new area of the market that had previously been predominantly served by drilling rigs," at a greater cost to operators. The new cantilever system will be able to replace them.

