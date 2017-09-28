N-Sea opens German office

Company News

//

Subsea IMR provider N-Sea has opened an office in Stralsund, Germany. The new base will support the country’s offshore renewable energy market, with N-Sea undertaking on-going maintenance and repair services to existing and planned windfarms.

The company has appointed Jörg Butgen as Business Development Manager, who will be responsible for the establishment and growth of N-Sea’s services and products in the region.

N-Sea Chief Operating Officer, Roddy James said: “In order to meet the increasing needs of the German offshore renewable market, and service our clients to the optimum degree, it was essential to establish a permanent presence in the area. The market is growing at an exponential rate as the German government investigates renewable energy options to supply its national grid.

“Jörg brings over 30 years of invaluable experience, having held several high-level industry positions, including Head of Marine Operations and Diving Superintendent for Bard Offshore. His knowledge of the region and its renewable marketplace will prove indispensable, as we support our customers through our specialist solutions.”

