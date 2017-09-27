Moody's expects earnings growth to moderate - sees greater stability

News

//

An expected slowdown in the pace of earnings growth has moved the 2018 outlook on the global integrated oil and gas industry to stable from positive, says Moody's Investors Servicey. The slowdown follows a strong earnings recovery in 2017 and signals a return to stable, organic growth.

"Our outlook has turned stable to reflect the increased likelihood of earnings growth slowing down for the global oil and gas players in 2018, after the sharp recovery in 2017. We also expect fundamental conditions to stabilize further as companies have cut their production costs and capital investment amid low oil prices," said Elena Nadtotchi, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Moody's expects EBITDA growth for the global oil and gas sector to slow to around mid-single digits in 2018 from 28% for the 12-months to 30 June 2017.

Strong growth in production volumes, accelerated cost cuts and modest oil price recovery drove the latter, supporting a strong recovery in credit metrics in 2017. Most gains from cost cutting have now been realized.

Companies are taking steps to improve returns on investment in upstream operations and continue to invest in selected new projects and prioritize further reduction in finding and development costs.

Moody's expects more divestments and acquisitions of assets in the sector in 2018, as companies focus their upstream portfolios on higher-margin, growth assets and on securing long-term strategic assets.

The sector's return to positive free cash flow generation in 2017 will boost the capacity of European majors to reinstate full cash dividends over the next 12-18 months. While higher shareholders returns would put a brake on further improvement in credit metric in 2018, the companies can maintain their recovered credit profiles.

More articles from this category

More news

Eidesvik bags offshore wind deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CGG completes Perdido survey Projects and Operations //

Sparrows Group secures three-year contract with Total in Angola Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Applanix unveils POSPac Cloud for mobile mapping Equipment & Technology //

Q7000 to start sea trials Vessel & ROV News //

Key role for Jan de Nul in Canadian cable project Projects and Operations //

Mermaid secures contract extension in Middle East Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceanteam appoints new CFO Company News //

Topaz Energy and Marine wins contract in Azerbaijan Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Senvion extends charter for Polar Queen Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VBMS signs preferred supplier agreement for Triton Knoll windfarm Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Maintenance work on Nord Stream gas pipeline completed Projects and Operations //