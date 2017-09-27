Sparrows Group secures three-year contract with Total in Angola

Sparrows Group has signed a three-year contract with Total to supply crane maintenance and engineering services at four of the operator’s assets in Angola.

The agreement will see the company implement planned maintenance routines as well as delivering all major preventative maintenance, and associated engineering for Total across its FPSO units in Block 17. A total of 14 cranes will be serviced as part of the work scope.

The maintenance will cover a total of four fields situated within the block including the Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV FPSOs.

