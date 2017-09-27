CGG completes Perdido survey

CGG completes Perdido surveyProjects and Operations // September 27, 2017
CGG has completed an 11,500km2 wide-azimuth (WAZ) survey on behalf of Pemex in the deepwater Perdido area. The survey was completed ahead of schedule.
The survey was acquired perpendicularly to existing WAZ data and the combined imaging of this first large-scale orthogonal WAZ data set is expected to provide significantly enhanced subsalt imaging results.
A fast-track TTI RTM image for the first block of approximately 5,200km2 was delivered earlier than planned, helping to guide the client’s drilling operations.
The survey also saw the first deployment of Sercel’s QuietSea next-generation Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) system in the Mexican Gulf of Mexico after receiving accreditation from ASEA, Mexico’s oil and gas environmental authority.
The system was integrated into the five-vessel WAZ fleet and demonstrated its reliability and ease-of-use for providing clear and accurate mammal localization information during seismic operations.
More articles from this category