Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Eidesvik bags offshore wind deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 27, 2017

    Adwen has awarded Eidesvik a contract for Viking Neptun for support work in the offshore wind market.

    Contract commencement is mid-October 2017 and the contract is for five months firm with further options.

    "I am very pleased with our organization's ability to find employment for Viking Neptun in the renewable market. This is the fourth contract Eidesvik has been awarded in the offshore wind market since the beginning of 2016," said the company's CEO, Jan Fredrik Meling.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers