Eidesvik bags offshore wind deal

Eidesvik bags offshore wind dealContracts, Tenders and Rates
// September 27, 2017
Adwen has awarded Eidesvik a contract for Viking Neptun for support work in the offshore wind market.
Contract commencement is mid-October 2017 and the contract is for five months firm with further options.
"I am very pleased with our organization's ability to find employment for Viking Neptun in the renewable market. This is the fourth contract Eidesvik has been awarded in the offshore wind market since the beginning of 2016," said the company's CEO, Jan Fredrik Meling.
